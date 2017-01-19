Linda Kay McIntosh, 81, of Linton, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

Born June 30, 1935 in Farmersburg to Joseph S. and Marie (Jeffers) Waggoner.

She retired as an independent caregiver and attended of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Surviving relatives include: her daughters, Tina Byrd James of Bloomington, Julie Byrd Rohr of Bakersfield, California and Susan Byrd of Linton; one sister, Lila Kaho of Lyons; one brother, Larry Waggoner of Lyons; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents,

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Prairie Chapel cemetery in rural Lyons.

There will be no public visitation. Jenkins Funeral Home in Lyons is in charge of arrangements.

