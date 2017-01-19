NK Girls Win 16th of the Year with Win over Sullivan

The North Knox Lady Warriors Continued Their Winning Ways Last Night As They Dropped Sullivan, 44-21. Makinzi Meurer Led 16-3 North Knox With 24 Points. Rylee Hammelman Added 10 Points. 8-12 Sullivan Was Topped By Ashley Dural With 6. North Kox Was Also The Winner Of The Jv Contest With A 27-26 Victory. North Knox Is Back In Action On Saturday Night At Vincennes Lincoln.

In Some Boys Hoops Last Night, Lawrenceville Downed Newton 57-43.

Dugger Was The Winner In A Boys-girls Doubleheader Against Washington Catholic. Dugger Took The Boys Game, 70-53 And Won The Girls Game 52-28.

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark 7th Grade Boys Basketball Team Downed Holy Trinity 48-29. Blake Meade And Coleton Pfoff Had 14 Each. Simon Corrona Added 10 As Clark Improves To 12-4.

The Clark Sixth Grade Girls Played North Knox. In The “A” Game Clark Won 29-10. Morgan Leehy Had 12 Points And 9 Rebounds And Gracie Kramer Had 12 Points. North Knox Won The B Game 41-29. For Clark Maykaela Lovellette Had 4 Points And 5 Rebounds.