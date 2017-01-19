PACE Head Start Scholarship Apps Available

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 Judith K. Bobe Scholarship.

The scholarship is named in honor of Pace Community Action Agency’s former Head Start Director who worked within the program over 40 years.

The scholarship is specifically for former Head Start students who attended in the counties of Daviess, Greene, Knox and Sullivan.

Over the last 9 years Pace has awarded over 20 scholarships to past Head Start students.

Traditionally two $500 scholarships have been provided to assist graduating high school seniors with their college expenses.

Applications are available through all local high school counselors or through the Pace Community Action Agency’s website.