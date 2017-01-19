Paula Joyce Walters, 56, of Vincennes, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Born Nov. 1, 1960 in Vincennes, she was the daughter of Paul and Agnes (Gordon) Opell. Paula was a full-time mom. She had attended the Central Church of Christ, and was currently a member of First Christian Church.

Surviving are her husband, John Walters, whom she wed Nov. 22, 1980; her mother, Agnes Opell of Vincennes; her sons Joshua Walters and his wife, Shannon, of Fort Wayne, Justin Walters of San Antonio, Jason Walters and his wife, Alycia of Indianapolis and Jacob Walters of Vincennes; brothers Terry Opell and his wife, Nancy of Vincennes and Bruce Opell and his wife, Sheila of Vincennes; and her grandchildren, Violet, Briella, and Noah Walters.

She was preceded by her father.

Friends may visit with Paula’s family from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway St. Her funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the First Christian Church, 319 Broadway St., conducted by Rev. Steven DeFields-Gambrel. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

