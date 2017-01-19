Rivet Lady Patriots Host Washington Tonight

On The Local Sports Scene For Today:

The 17-3 Vincennes Rivet Basketball Team Plays Host To 13-5 Washington. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.

The 9-11 South Knox Lady Spartans Travel To 12-7 Barr-reeve. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30.

In Some Other Girls Basketball Matchups For Tonight, Pike Central Visits Princeton, Gibson Southern Is At Southridge, Loogootee Hosts Northeast Dubois, Linton Visits Bloomfield, Jasper Hosts Castle, White River Valley Visits Wood Memorial, Shoals Makes The Trip To Medora.

The Lincoln Boys And Girls Swim Teams Compete In The Big 8 Conference Meet At Mt. Vernon. Prelims Begins Tonight At 6:30. Finals Are On Saturday.

Lincoln Freshman Boys Basketball Team Plays At Mount Carmel At 6:30

The South Knox Freshman Boys Team Host Loogootee At 6:30.

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Girls Hosts Washington At 6p

The Clark 6th Grade Boys Play At Princeton At 6:30

The South Knox 7th And 8th Grade Girls Play At Pike Central At 6p

The South Knox 7th And 8th Grade Boys Host Pike Central At 6p

The North Knox 7th And 8th Grade Girls Host North Daviess At 6p

The North Knox 5th And 6th Grade Boys Host Sullivan At 6p