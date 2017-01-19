Vincennes RDC Becomes Liquor License Administrator for City Controlled Downtown Licenses

The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission has agreed to become an overseer of up to ten liquor licenses in downtown Vincennes. The licenses would be issued by the City inside its Riverfront Development District. The district runs from Third to Seventh Streets between Vigo and Busseron, and on Second Street from Vigo to Shelby. The move is part of a City effort to lure restaurants into the downtown area.

Marc McNeece is an R-D-C member and president of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. McNeece knows the move expands business opportunity. McNeece also knows the City’s riverfront designation is yet another way to promote Vincennes and its downtown.

Anyone collecting one of the ten liquor licenses through the R-D-C will pay a 100-dollar a month licensing fee. The fees would then be used for further promotion of the City of Vincennes. If all ten licenses are issued, the move means another 12-thousand dollars a year for the City.