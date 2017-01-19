VPD Arrest Vincennes Man Following Fight

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man following a fight at Fifth and Church.

Officers found Bronson Boxley at the location, and charged him with a single count of battery. Boxley was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a reported residential entry near the corner of New Albany and Park.

Officers allege 43 year-old James Patrick had been responsible for the reported illegal entry. Patrick was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.