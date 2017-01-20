A group from a Gibson County church recently showed their gratitude to deputies at the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department. The Dayspring Church group “Uncommon Girls” recently took homemade cookies to the Gibson Sheriff’s deputies.
The cookies came along with a note that told Department officials that they were valued and prayed for by them and others. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department is thankful to the group for their sacrifice and gift to their department.
Gibson County Girls Show Gratitude to Sheriff’s Deputies
