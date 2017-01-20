GSH Foundation Moves to New Hospital Location

The Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation has moved its offices from the Memorial Building to the first floor of the Columbian Tower East. Today is the first official day of the Foudation’s new office location. The new office is now just inside the door of the Hospital’s Sixth Street entrance.

Foundation director Gary Hackney believes the move will make it easy to find the Foundation’s offices…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/20053719/NEW0002_Gary-Hackney-cut-1_oq...-FOUNDATION_0-00-07.653.mp3

Hackney says the move took a while to complete…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/20053716/NEW0003_Hackney-cut-2_oq...LAST-FRIDAY_0-00-09.221.mp3

The movement is part of the Hospital’s BEACON project. The move was also necessary, since the Memorial Building is one of three structures that will be demolished later this year.