GSH Offering Stem Cell Donation to Parents of Newborns

Good Samaritan Hospital is offering expecting parents the opportunity to donate umbilical stem cells. The Hospital is joining with Life Line Stem Cell, Incorporated to take the stem cells for research.

The cells would be taken from the umbilical cord, umbilical cord blood, placenta, and amniotic fluid. They would not be taken from the baby itself. The stem cells would be taken after the baby is born.

The donated stem cells will be taken to a laboratory for research. The cells would be used to help people affected by cancer, sickle cell anemia, Crohn’s disease, spinal cord injuries, and eye injuries.

The first person to donate was Amber Leaf. The donation came after Leaf’s daughter, Riley, was born on January tenth. The donation is strictly voluntary, and is up to the patient.

More information is available by contacting the Good Samaritan Hospital Women and Infants’ Center at 885-3369.