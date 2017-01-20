LHS, SK Play Each Other Tonight

Boys High School Hoops Are On The Sports Agenda For Tonight:

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices Make The Short Trip To South Knox To Take On The Spartans. Lincoln Is 5-9 While The Spartans Are An Honorable Mention In Class 2a And Sport A Record Of 10-2. Jv Play Begins At 6 With Varsity Action At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On Wzdm 92.1fm.

The 5-9 Vincennes Rivet Patriots Are At Home With 6-6 Northeast Dubois. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.

The 3-11 North Knox Warriors Celebrate Homecoming By Hosting 7-4 Pike Central. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30.

Elsewhere In Boys High School Action Tonight, Washington Hosts Princeton, Linton Visits North Daviess, Barr-reeve Visits Wood Memorial, Jasper Host Forest Park, Heritage Hill Is At Southridge, Eastern Greene Hosts Bloomfield, Shakamak Goes To White River Valley, Boonville Travels To Evansville Bosse, Evansville Central Makes The Long Trip To Bloomington North, Evansville North Hosts Henderson County Ky., North Posey Is At South Spencer, Tell City Travels To Evansville Mater Dei, Mount Vernon Plays Mount Carmel At The Carmi Classic.