Longtime OCU Coach in Hospital After Heart Attack

Oakland City University’s head men’s basketball coach has been hospitalized following a heart attack.

Dr. Mike Sandifar is in stable condition and is scheduled to undergo heart bypass surgery Monday.

sandifar has been employed by Oakland City University since 1987.

He recently won his 500th game with the Mighty Oaks.

He is a 10-time NCCAA Midwest Region Coach of the Year and was the National Coach of the Year in 1999 after guiding OCU to an NCCAA championship.

OCU’s assistant coaching staff will handle the Oaks Saturday when they host Queen City.