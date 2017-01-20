RLP Defeats Washington; SK Defeated by Barr-Reeve

The Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots Dropped Visiting Washington, 55-36 At Ralph Holscher Gym Last Night. Rivet Was Up 27-20 At Halftime And Then Turned The Lights Out On The Lady Hatchets In The Third Quarter When They Outscored Washington 20-9 And Built A Comfortable 42-29 Lead Heading Into The Final Quarter.

For The 18-3 Lady Patriots, Grace Waggoner Had 26 Points, And Tia Tolbert Added 12. For 13-6 Washington, Calie Garland Had 15. Washington Won The Jv Game 36-35. Caroline Herman Had 12 Points For 14-4 Rivet. The Lady Patriots Are Back In Action On Tuesday Night At Home With Terre Haute North.

The South Knox Lady Spartans Fell To Barr-reeve, 46-24. For The 9-12 Lady Spartans, Jarrissa Page Had 7 Points And Morgan Engstrom Added 6. South Knox Plays Again On Saturday Against Shakamak.

Else Where In Girls Hoops Last Night, Princeton Beat Pike Central 59-54, Gibson Southern Got By Southridge In Overtime 41-39, Wood Memorial Need Overtime To Beat White River Valley 55-50, Loogootee Dropped Northeast Dubois 48-36, Castle Downed Jasper 46-29, Evansville North Beat Forest Park 56-40, Bloomfield Dropped Linton 46-29, Boonville Downed Heritage Hills 59-29, Tecumseh Beat North Posey 55-25, Evasnville Central Defeated Evansville Mater Dei 58-36, Tell City Beat South Spencer 57-48.

The Lincoln Boys C Team Improved To 6-9 With A 58-44 Win Over Mount Carmel. Torrence Gillis Led Lincoln With 16 Points. Lucas Hunt Had 12, Baron Vieck Had 11, Brody Ruggles 6 And Simon York 5.

The South Knox Freshman Boys Basketball Team Slipped To 7-2 With A 34-29 Loss To Loogootee. Tristen Dubbs Had 19 Points And Coleton Hostetler Added 6 Points.

In Action From Wednesday Night, The Lincoln Boys Jv Team Won The Evansville Harrison Tournament By Beating North Posey 43-34 And Downing Evansville Harrison 49-41. The Lincoln Jv Team Is 10-3 Heading Into Tonight’s Game At South Knox.

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Girls Played Washington. The Clark 7th Grade Lost 48-16. Chloe Cardinal Had 14 Points. The Clark 8th Grade Girls Beat Washington 45-27. Mackenzie Newland And Marissa Carmean Had 12 Points Each. Kali Haynes Added 8 Points.

The South Knox 7th And 8th Grade Boys Basketball Teams Were Winners Over Pike Central. The 7th Grade Won 47-20. Cody Dawson Had 18 And Brennon Robinson Added 15. The South Knox 8th Grade Beat Pike Central 41-27. Colin Loudermilk Had 12 Points, Garrett Holscher 9 And Will Staggs Added 7.

The South Knox 7th And 8th Grade Girls Played Pike Central, The 7th Grade Lost 17-12. Macie Couchenour Had 6 Points And Kaitlyn Williams Added 4 Points. The South Knox 8th Grade Beat Pike Central 29-26. Lauren Carie Had 14 Points And Alexis Deitweiler Tossed In 6.

The North Knox 7th Grade Girls Beat North Daviess 44-3. Graycie Poe And Kenna Thomas Had 7 Points Apiece.

The Clark 6th Grade Boys Were Winners At Princeton. Clark Took The “A”Team Game, 45-9. Zach Steffey Had 16 Point S And Tanner Sparks Had 11 Points. The Clark “B”Team Was A 39-17 Winner. Ayden Frederick Le With 8 Points , Antwan Johnson Scored 7 Points And Dillon Bellamy Had 6.

The North Knox 5th And 6th Grade Boys Teams Lost To Sullian. The Fifth Grade Lost 35-11. Blake Goodwinn Had 6 Points, And Ethan Riker Had 3 Points. The North Knox Sixth Grade Lost 43-31. Dylan Bond Had 8 Points And Mason Lyons Added 8.