Vincennes USB Approves Advertising for Trucks

The Vincennes Utility Services Board has approved advertising for bids for three new trucks for Vincennes Utilities. The trucks will replace a three older, higher mileage models.

Vincennes Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie told the Board the average age for their trucks is just under ten years old. Bid specifics are expected to be in place by the Board’s next session in February.

In other business, the U-S-B re-appointed its same offcers for 2017. The officers include Mike Sievers as Board president, with Mike Schuckman as Board vice-president. Linda Levell (luh-VELL) will continue as the Board’s Secretary-Treasurer. Finally, the Board welcomed a new member, as Brian Johnson replaced Al Nardine on the Board. Johnson and returning Board member Sievers were sworn in by Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum.