VPD Arrest Two Overnight for Shoplifting

Vincennes City Police arrested two Vincennes residents overnight following a shoplifting incident at the Vincennes Wal-Mart. Officers found Heather McCrary and Melinda Stodghill allegedly involved in taking items from the store without paying.

McCrary is charged with theft, criminal trespass, and a warrant for criminal conversion and false informing. The warrant was issued in July of last year. Stodghill is charged with theft and meth possession.

Both McCrary and Stodghill were booked into Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a dispute at an Autumn Ridge Lane location.

Officers investigated the argument, and charged 28 year-old Floyd Wheeler with public intoxication. Wheeler was booked into the Knox County Jail on three-thousand dollars bond.