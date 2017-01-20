Washington PD Arrest Washington Man on Battery Warrant

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Thursday on a warrant for Battery on a Child Under 14-Years-Old.

34-year-old Ralph Rouzier was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $5,000 bond.

The Daviess county Sheriff’s Department arrested 38-year-old Autumn Baker of Odon Thursday for Domestic Battery, Strangulation, and Possession of

Paraphernalia.

Baker is being held without bond.

Washington Police arrested 22-year-old Michael Morrington of Washington Thursday on a warrant for Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.

Bond was set at $10,000.

182 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Friday morning.