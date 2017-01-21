Knox County Road Load Limits

The rise in temperatures and excessive rain has resulted in a thawing of the Knox County roadways. To lessen road damage, a 10-ton load limit will be placed on all Knox County Roads for the next two weeks as of Friday January 20th 2017. The road conditions will be monitored closely, in the event of freezing the load limit could be removed, or if temperatures remain high it may be extended.

The roads are soft and County Highway Officials are hoping to avoid a massive pot-hole repair project in the spring and to stop the deep cuts that they are finding on our gravel roads. For more information you can call the Knox County Highway Department at 812-882-2884.