Library Fourth of July Float

The Knox County Library Board gave their support for a request to have a float in this summer’s Fourth of July Parade. The float will be put supervised by Teen Department director Jordan Ellerman.

Teen patrons of the department will help put the float together during the weeks before the parade in downtown Vincennes. The float itself will be made to match the theme of this year’s parade; that theme will be announced later this year.

More information on the specifics– including release forms and other information– will be announced closer to the date of the parade.