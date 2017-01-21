Saturday Sports (1/21/17)

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices downed host South Knox 53-40 last night. The Alices led 12-10 at the first quarter stop while South Knox was up 18-15 at halftime.

The Alices then put together a strong third quarter to build a 32-24 lead at the end of three. The Alices continue to pull away in the fourth and coasted to the victory. The 6-9 Alices had three players in double figures as Caden Kotter tossed in 14, Tate Shuckman netted 12 and Grant Oexmann added 11.

Sam Downen topped 10-3 South Knox with 12 and Gannon Bone had 11.

The Lincoln JV team improved to 11-3 with a 36-35 win. Jackson Fortune led Lincoln with 15.

South Knox is back in action tonite at Eastern Greene.

The Alices play again on Friday at Evansville Harrison.

The Pike Central Chargers broke open a 20-20 halftime tie and defeated the North Knox Warriors, 58-44, on Homecoming night last night at North Knox.

Four scored in double figures for Pike Central, with Trey Warnica and Gabe Elliott each with 14. Caden Fields had a game high 20 for the Warriors.

North Knox falls to 3-11, and is back in action Friday night against Washington Catholic.

Northeast Dubois took advantage of 23 Rivet turnovers to beat the Patriots last night 49-41. For 5-10 Rivet…Jacob Anderson had 15 points. The visiting Jeeps captured the JV game 43-34. Rivet is back in action next Friday night at Tecumseh.

In some other games last night:

Washington downed Princeton 58-54

Linton beat North Daviess 48-40

Barr-Reeve dropped Wood Memorial 64-53

Jasper defeated Forest Park 57-46

Heritage Hills beat Southridge 59-45

Eastern Greene downed Bloomfield 63-55

Shakamak dropped White River Valley 45-32

Evansville Bosse crushed Boonville 101-51

Henderson Kentucky beat Evansville North 63-53

At the Carmi Classic, Mount Carmel cruised by Mount Vernon 67-52