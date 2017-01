Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man Thursday evening after getting a call to Kohl’s for shoplifting.

Dillon Morrison was booked into the Knox County Jail on theft charges.

Vincennes Police arrested two people yesterday evening after getting called out to the 100 block of North 3rd Street on reports of a family fight.

51 year old Norma Lemon and Danielle Yarber were arrested on a Knox County Writ of Attachment. Yarber was also arrested for possession of paraphernalia.