IN 641 Bypass Opens for Business Near Terre Haute

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Friday that all six miles of the State Road 641 bypass in Terre Haute are now open for business.

Four lanes of 55 mph freeway now connect U.S. 41 south of Terre Haute with I-70 to the east.

State and local officials say the 150-million-dollar project will further improve Terre Haute’s economic competitiveness by allowing development near both ends of the interchange.

Although State Road 641 is now open to traffic, construction will continue to wind down through later this year.