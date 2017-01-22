Pence Sworn-In As 48th Vice President

Mike Pence has been sworn in as the nation’s 48th vice president.

11 days after leaving office as Indiana’s governor, Pence officially began his new job, minutes before Donald Trump was sworn in as president Friday.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath, and congratulated the new vice president.

Pence took the oath of office using the Bible Ronald Reagan used when he was sworn in as president.

He’s the 48th vice president, and the sixth from Indiana.

The fifth, Dan Quayle, had a front-row seat.