Phone Scam Alert!

The Indiana State Police Bloomington Post is warning Hoosiers of phone scams that have lingered in Indiana and unfortunately have targeted numerous victims age 60 and up.

Some of the latest scams circulating involve individuals calling potential victims claiming to be from Bill Collecting Agencies, the Internal Revenue Service, or Law Enforcement entities, including Bail Bond Companies.

The caller will explain to the victim that money is owed to any one of these services and that if it isn’t paid, they will be arrested.

Callers may even alter the caller ID to make it look as if the call is official.

Remember, never give personal information out on the phone and never send money as a result of one of these calls.