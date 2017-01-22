St. Mary’s Name Change

As part of the effort to build an integrated statewide health system, St. Mary’s Health and St. Vincent officials announced Friday that St. Mary’s will adopt the St. Vincent name.

St. Vincent and St. Mary’s are both a part of Ascension, the nation’s largest non-profit health system and world’s largest Catholic health system.

The name change will consist of St. Mary’s Medical Center and St. Mary’s Warrick Hospital becoming St. Vincent Evansville and St.

Vincent Warrick.

The transition will take effect on April 20th.