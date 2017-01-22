Sunday Sports (1/22/17)

The Vincennes Lincoln wrestling team won the big 8 conference wrestling conference championship at Mount Vernon. The Alices edged Mount Vernon 196-190 to win the school’s first conference wrestling championship in 20 years.

Jasper finished third followed by Princeton, Boonville, Mount Carmel and Washington. Winning their respective weight classes were Parker Mullins, Evan MaGuire, Parker McNeeley, Bishop Coomer, and Eli Malone.

The Lincoln girls swim team competed at the big 8 conference meet In Mount Vernon. The Lady Alices 200 medley relay team of Susan Skinner, Jenna Cummins, Sydney Mathias, and Jessi Donovan finished conference champs and in boys competition, Nate Kaffenberger was conference champ in the 500 free.

In Girls basketball, Vincennes Lincoln celebrated senior night with a 70-48 romp over North Knox. Leading 16-6 Lincoln was Alison Hein with 25 points. Lauren Hipsher and Chasity Trueblood added 10 each. For 16-4 North Knox, Reeva Hammelman had 21 and Makinzi Meurer 15.

Lincoln won the JV contest, 50-21. For Lincoln Darrian Carmean had 17 while Grace Yochum topped North Knox with 8.

The South Knox Lady Spartans improved to 10-12 with a 50-33 win over Shakamak. Morgan Engstrom and Jarrisa Page had 13 each.

The South Knox JV won 39-30. Grayson Keller had 9 points.

Elsewhere in girl’s hoops, Barr-Reeve beat Pike Central 43-27, Boonville defeated Washington 43-39, White River Valley clobbered North Daviess 67-37, Evansville North beat Princeton 59-45, Loogootee dropped Linton 49-40, Wood Memorial clobbered Shoals 77-33.

In boys basketball play, The South Knox Spartans whipped Eastern Greene 56-40.

For 11-3 South Knox, Sam Downen dropped in 20 points and Gannon Bobe had 11.

The South Knox JV won 50-45. Gage Bone had 15.

Elsewhere in boy’s high school basketball, Washington beat Pike Central 58-54, Barr-Reeve crushed North Daviess 55-27, Gibson Southern downed Evansville Mater Dei 54-40, Loogootee dropped Bloomfield 72-47, Sullivan buried White River Valley 75-42, Linton defeated Owen Valley 57-43.

The Vincennes Basketball Association held it season ending boys and girls tournaments. In the boys action, Sure Clean won the 2nd and 3rd grade tourney while the 4th and 5th grade title went to Thorne Auto.

In the girl’s tournament, Thorne Auto won the 2nd and 3rd grade title and the 4th and 5th grade tournament went to Sure Clean.

In college basketball, Purdue beat Penn State 77-52, Notre Dame beat Syracuse 84-66, Butler edged DePaul 70-69, and IU dropped Michigan State 82-75

NFL playoff action today has Green Bay playing Atlanta for the NFC championship while Pittsburgh plays New England in the AFC title game. Today’s winners play in the Super Bowl in two weeks.