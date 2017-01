Knox County’s Randy Vanvleet has been promoted at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

The over 20-year WVCF veteran has advanced to Internal Affairs Officer 3.

Vanvleet began his career as a correctional officer.

He was promoted to correctional sergeant in 2001.

In 2014, Vanvleet received a Bachelor’s degree in Homeland Security/Public Safety from Vincennes University.