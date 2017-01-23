Bicknell City Police arrested a Washington man yesterday following a traffic stop on State Road 67 near Franklin Street.
Officers made the stop on the vehicle driven by 40 year-old Jeremie Soltermann. During the stop, officers found both methamphetamine and paraphernalia in his possession.
Soltermann was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.
Bicknell Police Arrest Washington Man on Drug Charges
Bicknell City Police arrested a Washington man yesterday following a traffic stop on State Road 67 near Franklin Street.