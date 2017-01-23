Don Villwock Supporting Sonny Perdue’s Selection As Ag Secretary

Former Indiana Farm Bureau president Don Villwock is positive about the choice of former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as the new federal Agriculture Secretary. President Trump named Perdue to the position on Thursday of last week.

Villwock says the relationship Perdue had with the current American Farm Bureau Federation president is proof President Trump made the right choice…

Duvall beat out Villwock a year ago to become A-F-B-F president. Villwock himself was mentioned as a candidate for the Ag Secretary spot, but came up short. Villwock reasons why his name came up for the post…