Dorothy Grace (Reaser) Cannon, 88, of Washington, IN passed away January 21, 2017 in Columbus, IN. She was born November 17, 1928 in Coplay, PA to the late Owen and Mary (Alexander) Reaser. She attended Coplay, PA schools. On February 14, 1947, she married Cecil A. Cannon. Dorothy was a homemaker who was very talented in many types of needlework.

She is survived by two sons, Wayne O. (Peggy) Cannon, and David A. (Carol) Cannon; grandchildren, Dustin Cannon, Kristine Cannon, Christopher Cannon, Douglas Cannon, and Sarra Bittmann; two sisters, Evelyn Kohler, and Kathleen Whittaker, and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, Charles Reaser and a sister, Eleanor Hahn. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Burial will follow in Sugarland Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gillsince1872.com