Georgetta “Jetty” “Georgie” M. Yochum, 89, of Vincennes, passed away January 22, 2017, at BridgePointe Health Campus.

She had worked at Tip Top Creamery in the Ice Cream Dept. and then later worked for Meadow Gold. A member of St. John Catholic Church and the Ladies Auxiliary there, she enjoyed volunteering for church activities, including 20 years at bereavement dinners, and many church picnics. Georgetta was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed word search puzzles, crafts, and art projects.

Born October 16, 1927, in Vincennes, she was the daughter of Harry E. and Dovie Aline (Hoalt) Dunham. Her parents; her husband, Harold Yochum, who died September 8, 2005; and a brother, Robert E. Dunham, preceded her.

Surviving are her sisters, Mae Vieke, and Clara Wirth, both of Vincennes; her nieces and nephews, Patsy Guerrettaz, Sandi Cole, Pam Wirth, Jana Wirth, Beverly Snow, Diane Palmer, Robert Dunham, and Terrie Burress; and several great-nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. David Fleck, on Thursday, at 11:00, at St. John Catholic Church. Friends may visit with her family from 4:00 – 8:00 on Wednesday, at Goodwin Funeral Home. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Donations may be made to either Good Samaritan Hospice or St. John Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family through goodwinfamilyfh.com.