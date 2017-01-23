Government Groups Meeting This Afternoon and Evening

Various government groups will meet on this fourth Monday of January across Vincennes.

The Vincennes Board of Works will meet at five p-m. Among their items is the annual lease agreement for the 2017 Vincennes Farmer’s Market, and a banner hanging for Ag Day.

The Vincennes City Council will convene at six p-m. Council members will re-consider setting boundaries for a downtown municipal riverfront development property, and approving a transfer for the assistance of the City Fire Department.

The Vincennes Community School Board will gather in the Riley Elementary School gym for their monthly session. Tops on that Board’s agenda is an update of the current Corporation elementary school renovations.

All of the sessions are open to the public.