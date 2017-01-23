Jack M. McRoberts, 93, of Odon, Indiana, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 in Jasper. He was born in Gibson County, Indiana on September 3, 1923 to James and Agnes (Martin) McRoberts. Jack married Joyce Inman on March 20, 1948, she preceded him in death.

Jack was a WWII US Navy Veteran and a charter member of the Odon VFW Post #9627. He retired from the NAD Crane.

Jack is survived by one son, Martin (Ruth) McRoberts of Bloomfield; two daughters, Jackie Sue Eager of Mitchell and Catherine (Jeff) Sparks of Solsberry; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; one brother, Burl McRoberts of Cannelburg; one sister, Doris Inman of Bloomfield; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, James and Agnes McRoberts; his spouse, Joyce McRoberts; brothers, Barney, Virgil, Roy, Joe, Robert and Paul McRoberts; sisters, Ada Wallace, Barbara Hasler and Mary King; grandchildren, Amy Mahan and Ryan Sparks.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Meng Family Funeral Home in Odon with Minister Don Thie officiating. Jack will be laid to rest in the Scotland Cemetery in Scotland. Military graveside rites will be provided by the Odon VFW Post #9627 and the American Legion Post #293.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

All arrangements have been entrusted to James W. Meng, Jr. and the Meng Family Funeral Home in Odon. Online condolences may be sent to www.mengfuneralhome.com.