KC Prosecutor’s Office Seeks Funding for Its Office, Law Enforcement

The Knox County Prosecutor’s office is seeking alternative grants and other methods to fund its work throughout Knox County. According to the indiana Farm Bureau, Knox County is 72nd out of 91 Prosecutor’s offices in overall funding, and 85th in per-person funding.

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan reports the funding difference is being made up in grants and fees. Right now, the office is using deferral fees to fund two positions, but Carnahan says that fund will be used up in under two years. The Department is also using a forfeiture procedure toward fundign some of the expenses of law enforcement.

The biggest recent forfeiture case was in December of 2015, where funds recovered during an arrest in Bicknell led to the purchase of body-worn video cameras by the Bicknell Police Department. The cameras will provide strong evidence in a case, and help with transparency between the police and the community.

Carnahan says using the forfeiture procedure will lead to a stronger Knox County, and in part, allow for some purchases that otherwise could not be made.