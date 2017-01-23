KC Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man on 2014 Vigo County Warrant

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Lawrenceville, Illinois man yesterday after finding him at a business south of Vincennes.

Officers found 48 year-old Jonathon Banks at Banks’ One Stop Auto on Essex Road. Authorities arrested Banks on a December 2014 Vigo County warrant for operating while intoxicated, endangerment.

Banks was booked into the Knox County Jail. He will be taken to Vigo County soon to face the charge.