Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Lawrenceville, Illinois man yesterday after finding him at a business south of Vincennes.
Officers found 48 year-old Jonathon Banks at Banks’ One Stop Auto on Essex Road. Authorities arrested Banks on a December 2014 Vigo County warrant for operating while intoxicated, endangerment.
Banks was booked into the Knox County Jail. He will be taken to Vigo County soon to face the charge.
KC Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man on 2014 Vigo County Warrant
