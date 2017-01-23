Princeton Man Wanted for Escape in Gibson County

The Gibson County Prosecutor filed a charge of Escape Friday against a Princeton man convicted of manslaughter in 2005.

Reports claim David Zimmerman is accused of removing an electronic monitoring device or violating a home detention order.

Zimmerman pleaded guilty in January of 2006 in the shooting death of Wade Vore of Princeton at the Sunset Bar & Grill in Patoka in 2005.

He failed to appear for a December court hearing on a petition to revoke his probation due to a positive drug screen.

His attorney says he’s been unsuccessful in attempts to contact Zimmerman.

Meanwhile, Vore’s family and friends reportedly are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Zimmerman’s arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department.