Ruth (VanWinkle) Rinehart departed quietly on January 13, 2017 in Indianapolis. She was 96. Her family is comforted knowing that Ruth has gone to her Eternal Home in the Kingdom of Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, where she was welcomed by her husband Louis E. (Louie) Rinehart, who passed in 2005; parents John and Pluma VanWinkle; siblings Charles, Helen, Florence, Burtis, Robert, Blanch, and Anderson; and many more friends and relations.

Ruth is survived by her children: Ed and Mary Rinehart, Nancy and Rick Williams, Chuck and Cheryl Rinehart, and Jerry and Judy Rinehart; six grandchildren: Mark, Christina and Deanne Williams Saulter, Jeff Williams, Claire, Will, and Molly Rinehart; two great-grandchildren: Marlee and Quinn Williams Saulter; Linda Hall; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her faith, Ruth was blessed with good health and mobility, the comfort of living with family, and the continuing joy (with occasional exasperation) of generations of offspring. Mom was a 32 year breast cancer survivor thanks to a 1982 free breast self-examination workshop held at V.U. by the Medical Auxiliary of Vincennes which saved her life. Though her hearing suffered, she remained sharp as a tack and her laughter was a gift to the world. The visits of friends and family were great joys to her.

Born in Montgomery Indiana on May 7, 1920 to John (J.W.) and Pluma (Bush) VanWinkle, Ruth moved to Vincennes in her teens marrying Louie in 1940. During WWII she built ships in Rhode Island while Dad served in the Pacific. After the war they returned to Vincennes where they lived for over 50 years. She and Dad owned Ruth and Louie’s Diner on Main Street. Then they raised a family in a house of love on Park and Locust Streets. She was active in North United Methodist and then Community Methodist Church where she and her friends quilted weekly. The pies she cooked for Charlie’s New Cafe and others are still renowned.

Mom was the heart, wisdom and unshakable foundation of our family. She was equal measures strength and kindness which she always used with grace. While we will miss her terribly we will carry the gift of her love in our hearts and souls for all time.

A celebration service officiated by Pastor Dennis Aud will be held on Friday January 27th at Community United Methodist Church with visitation at 10 AM and service at 11 AM. Community UMC is at 1548 S. Hart Street Rd, Vincennes, Indiana (across from Lincoln High School).

Memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church of Vincennes or the patient aid fund for mammograms (Fund 102) at Good Samaritan Foundation. On-line condolences can be made at GoodwinFamilyFH.com.