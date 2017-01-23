Ten-Ton Load Limit Set for Knox County Roads

The Knox County Commissioners have placed a 10-ton load limit on county roads to prevent further damage caused by warm temperatures and excessive rain. The load limit will be in effect for the rest of this week, as well as next week.

Commissioners’ president Kellie Streeter says the load limit could be extended if temperatures remain high. However, the limit may be lifted if temperatures consistently get back below freezing.

Streeter hopes the County Highway Department can avoid a massive pot-hole repair project in the spring by stopping the deep cuts that are now being found on the county’s gravel roads. The warmer temperatures have softened up the County’s gravel roads, leading to the load limit restriction.