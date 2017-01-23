Vincennes City Police arrested a Wheatland man overnight following a traffic stop near the intersection of Sixth and Saint Clair.
Officers stopped the vehicle driven by 39 year-old William Hamm. During the stop, authorities found Hamm driving while suspended.
Hamm was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.
VPD Arrest Wheatland Man Following Traffic Stop
