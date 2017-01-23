Warmer Weather Savings on Road Clearing Materials

The Indiana Department of Transportation is thankful for an overall warmer winter than usual. Temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s in recent days have kept INDOT’s snow and ice-clearing reserves high.

INDOT spokesman Jason Tiller is one of those thankful for the recent unseasonably warm weather…

The last major weather incident was some freezing rain that struck the area two weeks ago. Tiller knows treating the roads for freezing rain takes a different strategy than treating for snowfall….

INDOT officials say they will be ready for whatever procedures are needed throughout the rest of the winter.