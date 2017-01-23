Washington Man Accused in Domestic Violence Incident

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Sunday for Domestic Battery, Strangulation and Public Intoxication.

24-year-old Casey Long was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington Police arrested 22-year-old Stephanie Petit of Washington Sunday for Domestic Battery.

Petit was also released from jail on $2,500 bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27-year-old Jessica Cheshire of Washington Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and

Operating While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance.

Cheshire was released from jail on $2,500 bond.

Washington Police arrested 32-year-old Juan Perez Reynosa of Washington Sunday for Public Intoxication.

Bond was set at $2,000.

Washington Police arrested 41-year-old Jason Carmel of Washington Sunday on a warrant for a writ of attachment.

Carmel was released from jail on bond.

Washington Police arrested 23-year-old Guadalupe Fuentes Jr. of Washington Sunday for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Never Licensed.

Bond was set at $2,500.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38-year-old Juan Santillan Sandoval of Washington Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

resfusal.

He was released from jail on $2,500 bond.

183 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Monday morning.