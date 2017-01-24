David R Boger, Sr., age 65 passed away on 01/22/2017 at Good Samaritan

Hospital Inpatient Hospice. He fought a 16 month long battle with

cancer. He was born on 12/31/1951 to Nobel Boger and Estella Mae

Boger Richardson. He was married to Elisa S Boger, November 29, 1980

at the First Christian Church in Vincennes, IN.

David attended Lincoln High School and was always an avid muscle car

lover. He spent most of his working career in the timber cutting

business, most recently for Jack Durall Timber. His life revolved

around his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He

always enjoyed being outside and messing around in his garage and

keeping the pool sparkling clean for his grand-babies.

David is survived by his wife, Elisa, mother in-law, Rosemary Brochin,

Antigo, WI., three sons, Tyler and his wife Erika Boger, David Boger,

Jr., of St. Francisville, IL, and Cody and his wife Tessa Boger,

Vincennes, IN, two daughters, Brook Boger Walker and Nicole and her

husband Cory Abel, Vincennes, IN. Two sisters, Dorothy (Dottie)

Dunlap, Bridgeport, IL, Donna and her husband Leroy McGregor,

Vincennes, IN. Four brothers, Ron and his wife Marilyn Boger, Donald

Boger, Rick Boger, Jack and his wife Leslie Boger all of Vincennes,

IN. Harold Hensley and wife Peggy. Brother in laws and sister-laws,

J.R. and Stephanie Selby, Vincennes, IN, Rick and Penny Brochin,

Bruceville, IN, Bill and Theresa Brochin Bicknell, IN, Chris and

Vickie Chambers, Laura Miller, both if Bariboo, WI, Mark and Nicole

Howard, Stevens Point, WI and Sheila Davis, Antigo, WI.

David had seven-teen grandchildren, Jordan and his wife Brianna Boger,

Taylor and her husband Ryan Schafer, Jonathan Sherman and fiancé

Kelsey Shipman, Hunter Shick and his fiancé Christina Browning, Dylan

Boger, Colton Boger, Kelsey Beaman, Nathan Boger, Blayne Boger,

Keirsten Boger, Ahlya Abel, Macy Beaman, Haven Shick, Alora Boger,

Maggie Boger, Heath Boger, River Abel, Audrey Boger. Five

great-grandchildren, Ashia Boger, Bennett and Donald Kirkhum, Devonta

and Liam Boger. David also had many loving nieces and nephews and

many great nieces and great nephews. He was loved by all.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Nobel and Estella,

father in-law, Donald Brochin, mother in-law, Barbara Brochin.

Brothers, Billy Boger, Nobel (Red) Boger, Bobbie Boger in infancy,

Sisters, Georgia Mae Crosby, Marilyn Boger, Betty Zellers, Francis

Collins, and Anna Francis Boger in infancy. An infant grand baby

Beaman.

Funeral Services will be performed on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at

10:00 a.m. at Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home at 521 Vigo St.,

Vincennes, IN. He will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, January 25, from 4-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice

Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfredrick.com