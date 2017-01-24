ISP Arrest Two Loogootee Residents on Drug Charges

State Police arrested two Loogootee residents Friday on numerous drug charges.

A state trooper pulled over 41-year-old Joshua Jones after recognizing him as being a wanted person.

In addition to the warrant, Jones was arrested for Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and

Possession of Paraphernalia.

A passenger, 24-year-old Faith Chestnut, was arrested for Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana,

and, Possession of Paraphernalia.