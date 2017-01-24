Mildred A. “Milly“ (Ruppel) Pea, 86, passed away peacefully at home on

Monday, January 23, 2017. She was the 5th child in the family of 12

children born to Anthony and Anna Marie (Schlomer) Ruppel. She

graduated from Decker High School in 1948 and attended Sacred Heart

Church. She married William (Bill) Pea on September 1, 1951.

She was a member of the Spiritual Life Board, a Eucharistic Minister,

a Greeter, took communion to the shut-ins and nursing homes, sang at

funerals, and worked at the bereavement dinners. She started the

Golden Crosses for the Eucharistic Ministers to wear at Mass. She had

the honor of receiving the Bruté Award. She was a co-owner of Milly &

Bill’s Shop for 25 years and an additional shop in Princeton for five

years. She often wondered just how many people in Knox County had

their wedding or special occasion cake made by her. She also taught

many cake and candy classes over the years. Milly and Bill belonged

to the National Cake Club and attended many conventions and cake

shows. She was twice voted a representative of Southern Indiana. She

had fond memories of her children and grandchildren entering cakes in

competitions, carving sugar bells, making mints and taking inventory.

Other memberships were Sacred Heart Alter Society where she was

president for eight years, the Town & Country Home Ec Club, K of C

Ladies Auxiliary, Sacred Heart Singers, Pink Ladies at GSH,

Generations and taught the 4-H Our Gang cake decorating classes.

She loved to travel and the most memorable trip was to Rome with her

brothers and sisters to see the canonization of Sister Guerin. She

loved plants and flowers and she always loved her pets. Her favorite

was her talking bird “Tweety” and her spoiled dog “Cole”. She loved

playing cards with three different groups and her family loved to play

Qwirkle with her. She helped plan many family reunions and loved being

with her family.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Sherri) Pea, Kathy FitzGerald,

Karen (Charley) Noble, Debby (Doug) Ostendorf, Tom (Laurie) “Elvis”

Pea, Don (Christy) Pea, Janice (Jim) Cates, Becky (Bill) Stenger and

Billy (Stacia) Pea. A daughter-in-law, Joan Pea, grandchildren are

Ross & Sarah Gerke, Drew & Faith Gerke, Dottie Grabarz, Paula & Jeremy

Fite, Jamie & Matt Suhre, Michelle Pea, Andrew Pea, Kelly FitzGerald,

Ryan FitzGerald, Jennifer & Jason Blanton, Lynette Noble, Shane Noble,

Lance Noble, Taylor and Luke Bittner, Bryant Ostendorf, Meghan Pea,

Jake Pea, Alexi Pea, Aaron Pea, Grayson Cates, Anthony Cates, Alex

Stenger, Trevor Stenger, Kyle Stenger, Bryson Pea and Lyndie Pea.

She was blessed with nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by

her brothers, Rick Ruppel, Earl Ruppel, and his wife Judy, her

brother-in-law Andrew Pea and sisters-in-law Mary Ann Ruppel, Barbara

Ruppel, Lois Ruppel, Sharon Rodgers and Betty Graham.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 52 years, William “Bill”

Pea, her son James Pea, and his first wife, Mary Jo Fredrick Pea, her

parents, her sisters Mary Eddleman, Lillian Ruppel, Antoinette Hedden,

brothers Vincent Ruppel, Robert Ruppel, Edward Ruppel, Ray Ruppel,

Ralph Ruppel & Don Ruppel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 27, 2017

at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart with Fr. David Fleck officiating. She will

be laid to rest next to her husband at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The

family will receive friends Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the

Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home from 4 to 8 PM. Donations can be

made to the Rivet High School or the Ralph Ruppel Pavillion.

Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfredrick.com