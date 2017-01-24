Progress Continues in Renovating VCSC Elementary Schools

Progress continues in the renovation of the four Vincennes elementary schools. Chris Roberts appeared before the school board and reported that roofing should be replaced on the Franklin building by the end of next month, roofing is complete at Vigo school, and utility work between the two Tecumseh-Harrison buildings is almost complete. There are still a few items to clear up at the Riley school renovation. Final plans for the new construction and renovation of the Tecumseh-Harrison building should be completed this Friday according to designer Andy Myszak and bids on that project should be approved by the end of March with construction starting as soon as school is released in May. Tecumseh-Harrison students will be displaced next school year while that work takes place. Over at least the next three years, all four elementary school sites will be completely renovated and updated.