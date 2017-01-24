Raymond L. Cox Jr, 80, of Bicknell, IN, passed away Thursday January

19, 2017 at 4:30 AM at his residence. He was born August 8, 1936 in

Vincennes, IN the son of Lester and Evelyn Mitchell Cox. He was a

graduate of Bicknell High School and he served his country for 24

years in the U.S. Navy having attained the rank of Chief Petty

Officer. He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired as a

Prairie Farm route salesman and held memberships in the French Club

and the VFW. He married Janice Boles in 1954 and she preceded him in

1983. He married Mary Alice Forney in 1987 and she preceded him 2013.

He was a loving man and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his children, Christy Cox of Vincennes, Gary Cox of

Vincennes, Stacey Kahre, and her husband Travis of Sandborn, IN, Carie

Winterrowd, and her husband Joe of Princeton, IN, grandchildren, Julia

Morrison, Christian Joyce, Brian Small, Hailley Kahre, Trevor Kahre,

Lexi Winterrowd and A.J. Winterrowd. A great granddaughter, Hannah

Joyce also survives.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Janice Cox, his second

wife, Mary Alice Cox, his parents, his brothers and sisters, Marilyn

White, Janet McClung, William “Dick” Cox and Ronnie Cox.

Gravesite services will be celebrated January 31, 2017 at 11:00 AM at

the Bicknell Memorial Mausoleum with Pastor Mike DeCoursey

officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery. Memorial

contributions can be made in his memory to the Bicknell French Club to

assist in their community activities.

Arrangements were entrusted to Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Chapel.