Senior Night for Girls at NK, Rivet This Evening

There Is Some Girls High School Basketball Play On Tap For The Area Tonight:

The Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriot Basketball Team Celebrates Senior Tonight By Hosting Terre Haute North. Rivet Is 17-3 While Terre Haute North Is 8-13. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30 You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.

The North Knox Lady Spartans Are Also Celbrating Senior Night Tonight As The 16-4 Lady Warriors Hosts 9-8 Loogootee. It Is Varsity Only And Begins At 6:30. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

The South Knox Girls Basketball Team Plays At Shoals. The Lady Spartans Are 10-12 While Shoals Is 4-15. Jv Is At 6 Pm With Varsity At 7:30.

Elsewhere To Night, Washington Hosts Mitchell, North Daviess Visits Bloomfield, Jasper Goes To Princeton, Wood Memorial Hosts Northeast Dubois, Southridge Plays At Evansville North, Sullivan Goes To Linton, White River Valley Travels To Owen Valley, Mount Carmel Is At Evansville Central.

In Some Boys Hoops Tonight, Jasper Hosts Boonville, Gibson Southern Travels To Mount Carmel, Shoals Plays At Barr-reeve.

The Vincennes Lincoln Boys And Girls Swim Teams Are At Northeast Dubois At 6p

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Boys Basketball Teams Host Semi Final Action In The Conference Tournament At Clark At 6p

The North Knox 7th And 8th Grade Boys Basketball Teams Hosts Linton At 6p

The North Knox 5th And 6th Grade Boys Visits Bloomfield At 6p