SK Freshmen Defeated by Washington

In Local Sports Action Last Night:

The South Knox Freshman Boys Basketball Team Lost To Washington 41-30. For 7-3 South Knox, Coleton

Hostetler And Tristan Dubbs Had 8 Points Each And Logan Anthis Had 6 Points.

In J.r High Sports.

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Boys Basketball Teams Won Their Opening Round Conference Tournament Games At Mount Vernon. The 7th Grade Moved To 13-4 With A 39-22 Win Over Mt. Vernon. Simon Corrona Had 13 Points, Blake Meade 8 And Coleton Pfoff 6. The Clark 8th Grade Boys Won Their Game 37-31. Ethan Bushey Had 13 Points, Noah Bushey Tossed In 9 And Sebastin Steele Added 5. The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Boys Will Continue Conference Tournament Play Tonight At Home.

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Girls Began Their Conference Tournament Play At Home By Hosting Mt. Vernon. The 7th Grade Won 34-10. Chloe Cardinal Had 13 Points, Dani Kroeger Had 8 Poins And Emma Connor Had 4 Points. The 7th Grade Girls Will Play A Semi Final Game Against Washington At Jasper On Wednesday Night At 6p. The Clark 8th Grade Girls Had Their Season Come To An End As They Lost To Mount Vernon, 42-31. Macyee Lange Had 19 Points. Mackenzie Newland Scored 6 Points And Marrisa Carmean Added 5 Points. The Clark 8th Grade Finishes The Season With A 12-5 Record.

The Rivet 7th And 8th Grade Girls Hosted North Knox. North Knox Won The 7th Grade Game 43-29. For Rivet Rivet, Maddisyn Halter Had 12 Points, Meredith Frye Tossed In 8 And Kenadee Frye Added 4. The Rivet 7th Grade Finishes Its Season With A 13-6 Record. The Rivet 8th Grade Girls Improved To 7-11 With A Win Over North Knox. For Rivet, Avery Vantlin Had 14 Points. Maggie Earley Had 8 And Maddie Halter Had 7 Points.

The Clark 6th Grade Girls Were Winners Over Parkview. The Clark “A” Team Won 50-4. For 6-3 Clark Amber Woolard Had 16 Points. Madalyn Grube And Gracie Kramer Had 12 Points Each. The “B” Team Downed Parkview 29-6. For 3-4 Clark, Lauren Lewis Had 14 Points, 10 Rebounds And 7 Steals And Ava Bochner Had 6 Points While Faith Fleetwood Added 4 Points.

The North Knox Fifth And Sixth Grade Boys Teams Fell To North Daviess. The Fifth Grade Lost 29-9. For 5-4 North Knox, Kaleb Archer, Blake Goodwin, Cater Lemberg, And Levi Patterson Had 2 Points Each. The North Knox 6th Grade Boys Fell By A 43-12 Score.

The Vincennes University Lady Blazer Basketball Team Dropped Three Rivers College 78-55. For 16-4 Vu, Ladellia Maggett Had 29 Points, Laurhen Pickett 18 Points And 15 Rebounds And Milana Matias Had 16 Points. Vu Hosts Southwestern Illinois In A Men’s Womens Doubleheader At The P.e. Complex Tomorrow Night Beginning At 5p.