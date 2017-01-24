Supporters Back Fired LHS Coach Jon Heiden at VCSC Board Session

The Main Topic Of Discussion At Last Night’s Vincennes Community School Board Meeting Was The The Board’s Dec 10th Decision To Not Renew The Contract Of Head Football Coach Jon Heiden. When The Board Announced The Decision, By A 3-2 Vote, On Dec 10th No One Was Allowed To Comment On The Decision At That Meeting. Last Night Was Their Chance. No One Speaking Approved Of The Board’s Decision To Fire Heiden But Many Spoke Against The Firing And All Took Time To Thank Jon Heiden For His Coaching Service To Lincoln High School. Coach Heiden Also Took His Turn At The Mike And Discussed The Way He Was Fired And The Reasons The Board Fired Him. He Took The Time To Thank All His Players And Fans Who Have Supported Over The Years. In Closing Heiden Said, Quote ” A Huge Park Of Me Was Taken From Me On Dec. 10th 2016 In An Unjust Manner, That A Part Of Me Is Gone And It Will Never Be Replaced. However The 18 Years Of Loyalty And Commitment That I Gave To Lincoln Football Will Never Be Forgotten By Me And All The Relationships That I Formed Along The Way Will Be Cherished Forever” End Quote.

The School Board Made No Comments On Any Thing Said At The Meeting Concerning The Heiden Firing. Applications Continue To Be Taken For The Vacant Football Coaching Position. The Entire School Board Meeting Can Be Viewed In Its Entirety On The “Wzdm 92.1” Facebook Page.