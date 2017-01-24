Vincennes BPW Approves Another Year of Farmers’ Market

The Vincennes Board of Works approved another year of operation for the Vincennes Farmers’ Market. The Market will once again be held from Memorial Day weekend through to October at the Riverfront Pavilion on Second Street.

In other business, the City granted approval for a banner hanging on Second Street to promote Ag Day. The annual agriculture appreciation day will be held in March at the Vincennes University P-E Complex.

Finally, the Board approved the use of a roll-away dumpster behind the old Zanders’ building at 315 Main Street. The interior of the building will be cleared, with an eye toward another business filling the vacant space.