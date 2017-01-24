Vincennes City Council Approves Transfer for City Fire Department

The Vincennes City Council has approved the transfer of 360-thousand dollars to the City Fire Department for this year. The funding will come from City EDIT dollars.

The City made adjustments for a shortfall they knew would come in Fire Department funding. However, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says even with the adjustments, the Fire Department amout came up short…

Yochum says the shortfall has nothing to do with Fire Department spending…

City officials promise to seek ways to reduce the fire department deficit in the future.